Alaska Airlines Partners with Jumio to Provide Faster, More Efficient Travel

Jumio ID Verification integration into mobile app speeds up check-in and minimizes frustration for international travelers

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, AI-driven biometric identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, has partnered with Alaska Airlines to make check-in easier than ever for international travelers.

Alaska Airlines is committed to providing its guests with a caring and seamless travel experience. This has led the airline to pursue innovations that enhance guests’ experience throughout the travel process, from the time they are searching for flights to their day of travel. As part of this effort, Alaska has invested in redefining its check-in experience, with an emphasis on self-service, digital offerings that minimize time spent in the airport lobby, helping guests get to security in five minutes or less.

Jumio ID Verification is now fully integrated into the Alaska Airlines mobile app, enabling international travelers with U.S. and Canadian passports to verify their identity without standing in line at the check-in counter. This allows Alaska Airlines to establish the genuine identity of their guests — both individual travelers and multi-passenger itineraries — by verifying government-issued IDs in real time, automatically. Jumio offers the most comprehensive ID verification solution on the market, accepting and reliably verifying multiple types of government-issued IDs including passports, driver’s licenses and ID cards. In total, Jumio supports more than 5,000 ID subtypes around the globe.

“We selected Jumio as the solution that best provides our guests with a seamless travel experience,” said Natalie Bowman, vice president of digital experience at Alaska Airlines. “Through this partnership, guests can verify their travel documents directly in their Alaska Airlines app, saving time in the airport lobby and at their gate.”

“We are proud to partner with Alaska Airlines to help travelers save time at the airport and to drive adoption rates for self-service ID verification,” said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio.

To learn more about the partnership between Alaska Airlines and Jumio, check out our new case study.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. With hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, we deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Alaska is a member of the oneworld Alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem miles for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”

